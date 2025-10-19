Lord of the Rings actors reuniting at Vancouver event
Hobbits reunion in BC
Break out the lembas bread and pint glasses; Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin are coming to Vancouver.
Or, rather, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd are coming to Vancouver as part of the 2026 Fan Expo.
The quartet of stars from the Lord of the Rings films are reuniting for a series of events to celebrate 25 years since the first of the films, The Fellowship of the Rings, came out.
They'll be doing a series of events in North America, including a stop in Vancouver for the event at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Feb. 14 to 16, 2026.
Along with a panel session, there will be a chance for fans to get autographs and photos with the group or individuals.
The four former hobbits are the first celebrities announced for this year's event.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
When: Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb 16.
Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre
Cost: Basic tickets start at $25 to get into the convention. Higher-level tickets and add-ons range up to $1,000.
