BC News

Lord of the Rings actors reuniting at Vancouver event

Hobbits reunion in BC

Photo: Fan Expo Vancouver. The 2026 Vancouver Fan Expo will feature (from left ot right) Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd, who played hobbits in the Lord of the Rings films.

Break out the lembas bread and pint glasses; Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin are coming to Vancouver.

Or, rather, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd are coming to Vancouver as part of the 2026 Fan Expo.

The quartet of stars from the Lord of the Rings films are reuniting for a series of events to celebrate 25 years since the first of the films, The Fellowship of the Rings, came out.

They'll be doing a series of events in North America, including a stop in Vancouver for the event at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Feb. 14 to 16, 2026.

Along with a panel session, there will be a chance for fans to get autographs and photos with the group or individuals.

The four former hobbits are the first celebrities announced for this year's event.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fan Expo 2026

When: Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb 16.

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre

Cost: Basic tickets start at $25 to get into the convention. Higher-level tickets and add-ons range up to $1,000.