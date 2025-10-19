BC News

Scientists find evidence of simultaneous earthquakes spanning B.C. to California

Synchronized fault lines?

Photo: Sean Nealon/Oregon State University. Chris Goldfinger, a researcher at Oregon State University studying ancient earthquakes, stands next to seafloor core samples his team took off the coast of California detailing 10,000 years of geologic history.

Two fault lines on the west coast of North America—the Cascadia and San Andreas—appear to be seismically synchronized, with past earthquakes on one fracture zone appearing to trigger a seismic event on the other, a new study has found.

Published last week in the Geosphere journal, the research raises the possibility of a major earthquake simultaneously striking the west coast of North America from British Columbia to California, said Chris Goldfinger, a scientist at Oregon State University who led the study.

“We've all been getting trained to the idea that the so-called really ‘Big One’ would be the biggest disaster in North American history,” said Goldfinger. “That might not be the worst case at all.”

Nearly two decades ago, Goldfinger found evidence through radiocarbon dating that major quakes on both seismic faults hit simultaneously. The dating method—which measures the radioactive carbon-14 isotope in dead organic material—can return incredibly accurate results in samples taken since the 1950s due to tell-tale contamination from nuclear bomb testing. But go back further in time and fluctuating atmospheric carbon concentrations make it harder to gauge a precise age.

“There isn't a smoking gun,” said Goldfinger of his past results. “You can't nail it down to better than, you know, 100 or 150 years.”

Oregon State University researcher Chris Goldfinger and his team took seafloor core samples detailing 10,000 years of geologic history to focus in on the last 3,100 years of seismic activity. | Sean Nealon/Oregon State University

Those limits pushed the team of scientists to the ocean floor where the two faults meet off northern California. In four voyages, they drilled and pulled to the surface seafloor core samples stretching back 10,000 years. When they analyzed the layers of sand and silt, they found the existing ancient earthquake record was largely accurate: the Cascadia subduction zone had been fully ruptured 19 times since the end of the last ice age.

Looking closer at the core samples, they found an unusual pattern—sand layers were stacked directly atop other sand layers, reversing the expected sequence. Typically, an earthquake-triggered underwater landslide causes heavier deposits (like the initial sand bed) to rumble down underwater canyons and settle first, followed by a later, lighter layer of silt. But the samples showed the normal sequence was inverted.

After ruling out several other sources of sediment, the researchers concluded the upside-down landslide deposits, or turbidites, were best explained by a series of closely timed earthquakes—the first one further away and so only able to shake a fine layer of silt onto the ocean floor, the second a closer, more violent quake strong enough to bury everything in coarser sand.

On the right, a CT scan of a turbidite deposit shows sand on top of silt in an upside-down position. | Goldfinger et al.

Over the past 3,100 years, the team found evidence that at least eight Cascadia earthquakes triggered a seismic event in the San Andreas fault.

In many of the largest seismic events—including a Cascadia-wide earthquake that rocked the West Coast in around 1710—a second San Andreas fault earthquake occurred minutes to hours later, the study found.

Goldfinger said he has high confidence that his research, which took almost two decades to put together, will hold up to scrutiny.

“As scientists, we're kind of trained to put all the caveats out there first,” said Goldfinger. “We think we've done that.”

“Coming up with an alternative to explain the observations is tough, and we tried pretty hard. They all come out sounding like straw men because they just don't match the data.”

If their research is accurate, people in the area around Eureka, Calif., could be vulnerable to a double earthquake. The findings could also have implications far beyond the junction of two seismic faults.

Mutual aid at risk

John Cassidy, a seismologist and adjunct professor at the University of Victoria not involved in the study, said researchers around the world have increasingly found large earthquakes can have seismic consequences far beyond their epicentres.

“The evidence is that there’s been 19 full-length Cascadia ruptures over the last 10,000 years,” said Cassidy. “These big magnitude nine earthquakes, they’re huge.”

“They impact the entire region from northern California to northern Vancouver Island.”

Cassidy, who described Goldfinger as a leading authority on how one earthquake can trigger another, said the Oregon-based expert's latest research bolsters evidence that big earthquakes can trigger one another.

“This is really a great step forward,” said Cassidy.

Simultaneous large earthquakes could also have consequences for disaster preparedness as far away as B.C., said the Canadian seismologist.

One Geologic Survey of Canada scenario estimates a shallow Magnitude 7 earthquake centred in the Strait of Georgia between Victoria or Vancouver would cause about $30 billion in direct losses, with severe economic fallout for the entire country as Canada's largest port comes to a grinding halt.

Such a quake would heavily damage 10,626 buildings, kill nearly 2,000 people and displace 345,774 more. Scenarios from the Emergency Management BC found similar results, with widespread casualties.

Hypothetical casualties in the event of an M7.0 earthquake centred on Vancouver, B.C. | PEIRS/Emergency Management BC

Hypothetical casualties in the event of an M7.3 earthquake centred on Victoria, B.C. | PEIRS/Emergency Management BC

The damage, however, would likely be localized, freeing up jurisdictions like Washington state to help B.C. respond to the disaster.

But if both the Cascadia and the San Andreas faults were to rupture at the same time, the resulting cataclysm would make mutual aid exponentially more difficult, Cassidy said.

“If you have a Cascadia event and impacts northern Washington, Oregon and southern B.C., and then add on California, it makes recovery that more challenging,” he said. “The resources would just be stretched out a lot more in this type of scenario.”

John Clague, an emeritus professor in Earth sciences at Simon Fraser University, was more skeptical of the study’s findings. He said modern evidence of subduction zone earthquakes in places like Chile and Japan suggest Cascadia’s entire 1,100-kilometre fault line likely won’t rupture all at once.

He described Goldfinger’s study as both “provocative” and not something to be discounted.

“People have speculated for a long time that a big plate boundary effect can trigger aftershock,” Clague said. “It’s an appealing argument to make.”

“But there’s no reason that what’s going on at the south end is going to be replicated at the north end.”

Findings could be 'really big' for earthquake insurance

The research comes as earthquake insurance for many B.C. homeowners has climbed increasingly out of reach—a result of a rising scientific understanding of seismic risk and re-insurance firms having to pay out huge sums of money after major earthquakes hit other parts of the world.

In 2011, Japan's Tōhoku earthquake triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster, killing almost 20,000 people, and according to one estimate, causing US$360 billion in economic losses. That same year, a series of earthquakes that struck Christchurch, New Zealand, caused about US$22 billion worth of damages in the country's costliest disaster on record.

Unlike car or even home fire insurance, large earthquakes happen so rarely and with such devastating impacts that insurance companies tend to strike deals with multiple large multinational re-insurance firms to cover any potential payouts.

Earthquake insurance rates only tend to go up when the cost of re-insurance changes. Paul Kovacs, executive director of Western University’s Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, said that process—which can take years—is driven by three large U.S.-based modelling companies that review real world seismic events and the latest scientific research to predict a range of damage scenarios.

What was learned from 2011 earthquakes didn’t filter down to the North American insurance industry until about 2019. One study at the time found that if an earthquake were to cause $30 billion in damages in B.C.—as simulated by the Geologic Society of Canada under a Magnitude 7 scenario—26 out of 30 insurance companies would be distressed and up to 11 could fail.

Losses are expected to climb even higher, to more than $38 billion, in the event of a major Cascadia earthquake.

When private sector risk models were finally re-calibrated, the potential of a mega-thrust earthquake in B.C. doubled, according to Craig Stewart of the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Overnight, insurers realized the Cascadia subduction zone was capable of a far worse catastrophe.

Damage to the Japanese town of Kojirahama following a Magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami on March 25, 2011. The seismic event, biggest in the nation's recorded history, eventually led reinsurance companies to increase prices in locations where subduction zones threaten similar earthquakes. | RyuSeungil / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus

Today, the owner of a single detached home in Metro Vancouver is facing a minimum $1,000 annual bill for earthquake insurance, up from $200-300 a decade ago, said Richard Batista, the manager at the Vancouver-based insurance broker HABITAT Insurance.

Earthquake policies in many parts of B.C. also now place a greater financial burden on homeowners and businesses in the form of deductibles—the fixed amount of money you must pay out-of-pocket to cover losses before insurance coverage kicks in.

A decade ago, a homeowner could find an earthquake policy with a five per cent deductible based on the home's value, according to Batista.

“That used to be the standard,” he said. “There are some companies that offer it but only in really specific postal codes, low-risk areas elsewhere in B.C.”​

​Today, Batista said the average deductible has climbed closer to 15 per cent in Metro Vancouver, with high-risk areas like Delta and Richmond facing deductibles closer to 20 per cent. That means that someone with a $500,000 home would have to pay out $75,000 to $100,000 before insurance kicked in—up from $25,000 only 10-15 years ago. ​

North Vancouver's Maplewood neighbourhood has been staked as the site of a major new townsite. The location also faces a confluence of potential disaster, after it was highlighted as prone to wildfire, flooding and damage from earthquakes. | Gary McKenna/Broadsheet Creative

While researchers debate the geological likelihood of a double earthquake, the mere possibility could once again reshape how risk is calculated in the insurance industry.

That's because re-insurers have historically worked under a business model that assumes catastrophic earthquakes can be managed because of their geographical independence, said Kovacs.

Goldfinger's study challenges that premise, and could compel re-insurers to question peak reinsurance costs and how they will allocate a limited pool of money should back-to-back earthquakes strike communities from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

“Might they be less willing to offer insurance in Canada so they can still offer it in California?” said Kovacs. “This will be really, really big for some of these global companies.”