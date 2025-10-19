BC News

Wildfires still burning on Vancouver Island amid serious drought

Fires continue to burn

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Crews work to put out hot spots at the Wesley Ridge wildfire in a photo shared on Aug. 12, 2025.

Even with the cool, wet conditions of early fall, there were still six wildfires burning on Vancouver Island this past week.

That isn’t overly unusual, said Coastal Fire Centre information officer Julia Caranci, and she noted that all of the fires are rated as being under control — and have been for some time.

The situation has been more pronounced in the past, she said.

“In 2023 and then in 2022, we did have a number of active wildfires into the fall season.”

The centre, which includes Vancouver Island and part of B.C.’s south coast, has had 226 fires since the fire season started on April 1 — in line with the 10-year average — with 78 of them on the Island.

Of those, 132 were human-caused and 94 were lightning-caused.

In 2024 at this time, there were 157 fires in the centre and 52 on Vancouver Island, well under the much-busier 2023 season when the total reached 368.

Each fire season has its official start on April 1, and strictly speaking, it doesn’t end until March 31 of the next year, when the cycle begins again.

The current fire season had a campfire ban in place from July 17 to Oct. 3.

Caranci said that while the 2025 fire season in the Coastal Fire Centre hasn’t been statistically out-of-the-ordinary, the “fairly severe drought conditions” on Vancouver Island contributed to a pair of high-profile fires with common characteristics.

Those were the Wesley Ridge fire at Cameron Lake and the Mount Underwood fire near Port Alberni, both in the mid-Island and reported within two weeks of each other.

Not only were they prominent in their size, they were in high-use recreational areas and attracted a lot of public ­interest.

“And both of these fires were in the vicinity of communities, and they necessitated evacuation alerts and orders,” Caranci said.

She said they also brought an emphasis on the protection of structures due to their proximity to populated areas.

Caranci said that having two fires of that size breaking out so close together in time is something that hasn’t happened on Vancouver Island in years.

“Both of those fires started in extremely dry conditions, and with wind and slope,” she said.

The Mount Underwood fire, in particular, had “an alignment” of factors that brought about “explosive” fire growth, Caranci said.

“We don’t see that very often on Vancouver Island.”

The Mount Underwood fire reached over 3,500 hectares and led to the closing of the road providing the main access between Port Alberni and Bamfield.

Both the Mount Underwood and Wesley Ridge fires saw a more extensive use of night-vision technology from the air than in past years, she said. “That is our ability to fly and drop water on fires over the nighttime period. The technology was pretty significant for us this year in our ability to expand operations from an aviation perspective.”

It was also used in fires at Comox Lake and in the Nanaimo Lakes area, which were also close to communities, Caranci said.

The majority of fires over the summer were brought under control within a few days, and the ones that lasted longer tended to be in steep terrain.

Caranci advised that people planning to do any form of burning now should consult with their local government jurisdiction on the rules to follow.

“They need to check in with their local government before they light any fire,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter what time of year it is or what the conditions are; people still have responsibilities when they’re using any kind of open fire.

“Continue to be cautious with the use of any open fire because it’s not like fire can’t happen any time of year.”