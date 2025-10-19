BC News

100 Mile District General Hospital's ER closed Sunday

100 Mile District General Hospital

100 Mile House area residents will be without an emergency department on Sunday.

In a press release issued on Saturday night, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

"Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital or Williams Lake Urgent and Primary Care Centre during this time," IH said.

"All other inpatient services will continue at 100 Mile District General Hospital."

IH said anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.

IH has stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they are typically due to staffing shortages.