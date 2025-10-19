BC News

RCMP nab two motorcyclists speeding after picking up their bikes from impound lot

143 km/h in an 80 zone

Photo: RCMP Two motorcycles speed right back to the impound lot.

Two motorcyclists ended up having their bikes brought right back to the impound lot, after police caught them going well over the posted speed limits earlier this week.

RCMP said a person riding a Suzuki was clocked doing 168 km/h southbound on Highway 99 near Porteau Cove on Monday.

"The 54-year-old Burnaby man told BC Highway Patrol that he had just picked his motorcycle up from a seven-day excessive speeding impound. The man’s wife had dropped him off to pick up the bike, and minutes later, she came to pick him up again," RCMP said.

The very next day, in the very same location, another driver was caught going 143 km/h in an 80 zone.

RCMP said the 40-year-old man from Vancouver had ridden straight from picking his bike up from a seven-day impound.

The driver was issued another excessive speeding ticket and his bike was put once again in impound.

“A second excessive speeding offence means a 30-day impound, plus you pay for the extra storage costs, plus extra insurance costs and escalating high-risk driver premiums,” Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

“You can see how BC Highway Patrol is using enforcement to educate people about speeding consequences.”

RCMP said the total costs of the impounds will easily exceed $3,000.

"[It's] still nowhere near the consequences of a high-speed motorcycle collision."