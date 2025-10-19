BC News

B.C. startup tackles food insecurity with fungi-based nutrition

Photo: Submitted. Maia Farms, a Vancouver-based food tech company, is teaming up with the Greater Vancouver Food Bank to supply mushroom-based protein to vulnerable communities.

A B.C. innovation originally designed for astronauts’ diets is now appearing on the dinner tables of many families in need.

Maia Farms, a Vancouver-based food tech company, recently launched a partnership with the Greater Vancouver Food Bank to provide co-branded mushroom-based protein products to vulnerable communities.

“The Shred [product name] is a mixture between our oyster mushroom protein and Canadian yellow pea protein, and is being packaged into a family-sized pouch,” said Gavin Schneider, CEO and co-founder of Maia Farms.

“This partnership shows a niche application for our products that people typically overlook, and it's a way that, as a company, we can impact community building with the work and our ingredients that we're doing.”

The company plans to partner with more food banks across Canada to ensure more people in vulnerable communities can access its mushroom-based protein, according to Schneider.

Maia Farms was founded in 2021 in response to the Deep Space Food Challenge, a competition organized by the Canadian Space Agency and NASA seeking technologies that could impact future food production for space travel and immigration.

The company won the competition out of 70 applicants and a $380,000 grand prize. But soon after, they realized the same technology could help meet rising global protein demand — right here on Earth.

“Over the course of the next 25 years, the world is going to need at least 30 per cent more protein. Coming up with that amount of biomass from plant and agriculture systems is going to pose a very big challenge if we're not looking for new solutions,” said Schneider.

“Mushrooms…and specifically the mycelium, is going to have an opportunity to replace a certain number of food ingredients economically and provide a much better product quality.”

The team chose mushrooms for their versatility, scalability and ability to meet both physical and cognitive nutritional needs. Schneider also noted that mushroom-based proteins have a smaller environmental footprint than animal-based options, while offering better taste than many plant-based alternatives.

Unlike traditional farms, Maia Farms' technology focused on a liquid-state fermentation process, which grows mushrooms in a stainless steel bioreactor under controlled environmental conditions, and feeds them various agricultural starches.

“Through this fermentation platform, they're produced with very little CO2 emissions. They're very water efficient,” he said.

Maia Farms' products have been used in everything from pasta sauces to ice cream. The company has seen a surge in demand — its revenue grew by 135 per cent year-over-year last quarter and annual sales have increased more than sevenfold, according to the company.

Last year, Maia Farms secured $2.3 million in pre-seed financing, and earlier this month, it received $1.75 million from Genome BC and won the Canadian Food Innovation Network’s first Foodtech Frontier Awards.

“What we're really looking for is how mushrooms and mycelium will have a bigger place in the food systems… not only is it a better decision from a health and environmental perspective, it may also become a better economic choice for the end consumer,” said Schneider.

“If I look out five years' time, [I believe] it will be as common for people to have mushroom proteins on their dinner plate as it will be as chicken, pork and tofu."

