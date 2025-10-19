Hullo Ferries vessel struck humpback whale
Ferries vessel struck whale
The company operating a high-speed, passenger-only ferry service between Vancouver and Nanaimo is fully cooperating after one of its vessels struck a humpback whale near Vancouver in English Bay, a federal department says.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says in a statement that Hullo Ferries has informed the department of the collision.
The statement says that the whale was observed swimming north after the contact, but did not offer any additional details about the condition of the animal.
Regulations require operators of vessels or fishing gear to immediately inform the department of accidental contacts with marine mammals.
Hullo Ferries advertises up to 14 daily sailings, using two catamarans, between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo.
Last month, researchers found a dead humpback near a site where it was reportedly hit by a B.C. Ferries vessel off B.C.'s northern coast.
