Comet Lemmon visible to naked eye in B.C. over next few nights

Photo: Sean Perdue Comet Lemmon taken on the night of Oct. 14, using a telescope.

Those with a keen eye may be able to spot a comet in the sky over the next few nights.

The comet, first spotted at the Mt. Lemmon Observatory in Arizona in January of this year and named Comet Lemmon (C/2025 A6), will come closest to the earth on Oct. 21, but it's just recently become visible to the naked eye.

Local astrophotographer Sean Perdue has captured a number of photos of the comet over the past week from his yard in West Kelowna's Glenrosa area, using a 3-inch telescope and a 9.25-inch telescope.

“This has been causing a lot of excitement in the astronomy community as the comet has been brightening as expected and the tail has been quite dramatic,” Perdue said.

Unlike a meteor that flashes quickly through the earth's atmosphere, a comet appears to be relatively stationary from the perspective from earth.

He said people in the area should be able to see Comet Lemmon with their naked eye over the next few nights in the western sky, if they're able to get away from light pollution in the city and the skies are clear.

Comets are made of ice and dust, made from when the solar system first formed about 4.6 billion years ago.