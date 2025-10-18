BC News

More snow expected to fall on some Interior highways overnight

Photo: Shutterstock - file photo Winter tires are now required on all vehicles travelling on high-elevation highways.

More snow is expected to fall on B.C. Interior highways this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Highway 1 through Rogers Pass and Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, warning of snow.

The snow is expected to begin Saturday evening, carrying through to Sunday.

While about five cm is expected to fall over Rogers Pass, Kootenay Pass and the Paulson Summit could see upwards of 15 cm of snow during the early-season storm.

“A strong Pacific low pressure system is approaching B.C. today and tracking across southern interior through Sunday,” Environment Canada says.

“Snow will start this evening, intensifying through Sunday and ease on Sunday night.

Closer to the Okanagan, the Connector between Merritt and West Kelowna is forecast to see “a few flurries” overnight, with up to four centimetres of snow expected above 1,500 metres.

The precipitation is forecast to fall mostly as rain on the Coquihalla.

Some snow has fallen at higher elevations over this past week, causing slippery highway conditions.