Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls pistachios due to salmonella

More pistachios recalled

Photo: Pixabay stock image Certain pistachios have been recalled due to Salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a food recall for certain pistachios due to Salmonella.

The agency has issued 26 recalls of pistachios and pistachio-containing products since July, with numerous people getting sick and hospitalized from different brands.

This time, CFIA has recalled the nuts from Premier Nuts Enterprise Ltd., Aria Market and Lena Market due to possible salmonella contamination, said a food recall warning on Friday (Oct.17). Full details of the affected products can be seen below.

The products were sold in British Columbia.

The CFIA investigation is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. However, no illnesses have been reported so far from this line of pistachios.

Those who think they may have become sick from a recalled product are advised to call their healthcare provider.

Recall products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

CFIA said food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make you sick.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."