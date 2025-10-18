BC News

RCMP highway still on the lookout for speed demons on two wheels

Photo: . Police investigate bike crash earlier this year in Tsawwassen.

Bikers seem to be getting the message somehow. Though they still have lots to learn.

According to the RCMP B.C. Highway Patrol, motorcycle deaths so far this year are at a five-year low, with 27 riders dead, compared to 48 this time last year and a high of 54 deaths for all of 2024.

Of that 27, more than half, 16 riders, died in July and August.

While it’s now October, police are remaining focused on the two-wheeled set with teams in various parts of the province.

The Delta area also has a B.C. Highway Patrol team on the lookout on highways 99 and 17.

“Speed is the single-biggest contributing factor, with impairment and distraction close behind. That’s why we’re renewing enforcement in the next month as the riding season draws to a close,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release.

On Oct. 4 and 5, RCMP nabbed 32 speeders on the Sea to Sky Highway, with 13 of those motorcyclists.

“When you’re talking about volume of sport bikes, particularly a road that’s so near Greater Vancouver, the Sea to Sky is an obvious choice for those people and a very popular destination,” McLaughlin added.

Motorcycles are a fun way to travel “but they carry inherent risks that too many riders ignore,” he said.

Speeding can threaten the safety of pedestrians, wildlife and property and the resulting crashes can shut down roads for hours.

“A fatal motorcycle collision is horrific. It can cause life-long emotional trauma for your loved ones, highway crews, and first responders,” said the release.

In B.C., in 2024, a total of 54 bikers died from motorcycle crashes. In 2023, 40 bikers died on B.C. roads, and in 2022, 48 died.

In 2021, 39 died and in 2020, 40 died.

McLaughlin added that many RCMP officers in B.C. Highway Patrol are riders themselves, but they tend to ride more responsibly, he said.

“You can have just as much fun, and your chances of dying are much less.”

