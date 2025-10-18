BC News

Animal group offers reward for finding person who shot cougar near Port Alberni

Photo: . The wounded cougar was photographed under a building in Port Alberni before it was killed by B.C. Conservation Officers. BRAD LEAKY PHOTO VIA B.C. CONSERVATION OFFICERS SERVICE

A conservation group is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for shooting and wounding a cougar in Port Alberni this month.

The Fur-Bearers said that although cougar hunting is legal in British Columbia, it is regulated, and hunters must have a licence and follow season dates, management unit rules, bag limits and methods set out in the provincial hunting and trapping regulations.

The cougar had to be euthanized by B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Oct. 12 after it was found with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

The injured animal had been spotted by several residents over the previous week.

Conservation officers said the cougar showed no signs of aggression, but was “sadly euthanized” because of the severity of its injuries.

“This case may include potential violations of the B.C. Wildlife Act, and that’s why we’re issuing this reward,” said Lesley Fox, executive director of the Fur-Bearers, a non-partisan, registered Canadian charity founded in 1953 to protect fur-bearing animals through conservation.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service through the Report All Polluters and Poachers (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277, or use the online portal at rapp.bc.ca.