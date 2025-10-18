BC News

Suspected impaired driver in rollover crash 'fought with first responders'

Photo: . Police on Gabriola Island responded to a rollover crash on Oct. 9, 2025. VIA GABRIOLA ISLAND RCMP

A suspected impaired driver involved in a rollover crash on Gabriola Island fought with first responders who tried to help him, Gabriola Island RCMP said.

His vehicle skidded around 60 metres before coming to rest next to some trees, and he showed signs of impairment while being assessed for his injuries, police said.

Police were called about the single-vehicle incident on Spruce Road just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 9, and were joined at the scene by paramedics and firefighters.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

“Several charges are being considered against the driver, including assaulting a police officer,” said Const. Mark Biggar.

The investigation is ongoing.