Three Indigenous-led marine refuges established in waters off B.C.'s North Coast

Photo: The Canadian Press President of the Haida Nation Gaagwiis Jason Alsop speaks during an event to recognize the Haida Nation's Aboriginal title throughout Haida Gwaii during a ceremony in the Hall of Honour in the legislature, in Victoria, Monday, April 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The federal government and two First Nations have jointly announced the establishment of three marine refuges along British Columbia's North Coast.

The Haida Nation and Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson say in a release that two marine refuge areas have been formally established in the waters near the islands of Haida Gwaii.

The Gitxaala Nation, south of Prince Rupert, B.C., says in a separate statement that it has also jointly established with the federal government a third marine refuge in the area of nearby Banks Island.

All three sites have been established under an initiative meant to increase Indigenous-led marine conservation efforts on the West Coast, while also advancing reconciliation.

The Haida Nation says in a statement that it has worked for almost two decades on leading local marine planning efforts, and the new refuge areas will be co-managed by its council and the Fisheries Department.

It says the refuges will protect the habitat of several species of salmon and seabirds, as well as improve the well-being of herring, harbour seals and other animals.

The two Haida Gwaii areas are almost 30 square kilometres in size.

Haida Nation council president Gaagwiis Jason Alsop says in the statement that the species of fish being protected are important to the community's food security, and the refuges will "ensure future generations are able to continue to enjoy the bounties of the ocean."

The Gitxaala Nation says the 436-square-kilometre refuge near Banks Island is home to corals, kelp forests and seagrass that are important habitats for rockfish.

It says the establishment of the refuge means all commercial and recreational prawn and crab trap fisheries at the site are now prohibited, on top of existing closures for rockfish fishing.

"Our government has long called for stronger protection of our marine territory, and this agreement shows that when both parties are heard and respected, we can meet shared goals," says Gitxaala chief councillor Linda Innes in a statement.