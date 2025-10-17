BC News

Hard-hit industries say they are 'not a bargaining chip' and issue call for action

'Not a bargaining chip'

Photo: Memphis Blues BBQ House Kelowna / Facebook Memphis Blues BBQ House in Kelowna carries a large variety of liquors behind their bar.

Representatives of restaurant, wine, liquor and cannabis industries raised their voices in union Friday, calling for immediate action to end the strike they say is pushing them to the brink of "economic disaster."

“B.C.'s hospitality industry is not a bargaining chip. Yet we’re being punished by a labour dispute that has nothing to do with us, and that we have no ability to end," the statement from six industry associations said in a statement.

"Our industry and the thousands who depend on it need an extraordinary plan now. Small businesses are already cutting staff hours. Inventory is trapped. When this strike ends, the LBD will not be able to process the backlog, which will be devastating for both consumers and businesses during the holiday season. Without immediate temporary concessions, doors will close and jobs will be lost permanently.”

A recent industry survey showed 76 per cent working in hospitality jobs are facing workforce reductions; more than six per cent have already made layoffs; 78 per cent fear closure and 41 per cent will lay off staff if the strike continues.

According to the coalition, about half of hospitality, retail, and import agent sales take place between October and December and over the holiday season and the pressure to get systems back up and running is mounting.

Even then they would be behind.

If the strike were to end today, the coalition said it will take months to clear the distribution backlog and to resume normal on-time deliveries to B.C.’s 10,000 hospitality and retail businesses.

Therefore they want to see emergency measures and distribution flexibility implemented to get liquor products flowing again during our busiest season.

The union representing striking public service workers across B.C. has agreed to enter non-binding mediation with the province in their labour dispute.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union said in a news release Friday that mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers will be facilitating the discussions in an attempt to resolve the strike that’s in its seventh week and involves about 25,000 workers.

The coalition that spoke Friday consists of BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, the BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association, the BC Craft Brewers Guild, the Import Vintners & Spirits Association, Restaurants Canada, and Wine Growers British Columbia.