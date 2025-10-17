BC News

Semi crashes as snowfall accumulates on Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector

Highways getting slippery

Photo: Contributed A semi truck stuck on the Okanagan Connector near Pennask.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

DriveBC reports the semi stuck on Highway 97C at Pennask has now been moved and the highway is clear.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

Driving conditions are getting slippery on the Okanagan Connector.

A photo sent to Castanet shows a tractor trailer off the highway near the Pennask Summit, partially blocking both eastbound lanes.

DriveBC is not reporting any closures and social media reports indicate drivers are able to get around the stuck semi.

Photo: Coquihalla Road Reports (And Area) / Facebook Vehicles are able to get past the stuck semi for the time being.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

Weekend travellers beware — snow is flying on high-elevation highways around the B.C. Interior.

DriveBC webcams show snow accumulating Friday morning on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops and on the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and West Kelowna.

On the Okanagan Connector, snow is visible between Pennask Summit and Elkhart.

DriveBC is urging motorists to review B.C.’s winter tire and chain requirements before hitting the road.