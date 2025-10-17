BC News

Mediation begins for province, BCGEU

Photo: Michael Potestio Striking BCGEU members hold signs while walking along Columbia Street on Wednesday morning outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

The government and the B.C. General Employees' Union have agreed to enter into mediation, seven weeks into provincewide strike action involving more than 25,000 public service workers.

Assisting the process will be mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, the province said in a media release.

"The strike is having an impact on the public, businesses and employees, and government is committed to reaching a fair agreement that works for everyone," the province wrote.

"Out of respect for the mediation process, government will not be releasing any further details at this time."

While mediation proceeds, BCGEU representatives said their members will maintain picket lines across the province to demonstrate continued resolve.

“Public service workers have been steadfast and united in their call for a fair deal,” said BCGEU President Paul Finch.

“Their solidarity and determination have brought government back to the table. Mediation represents a next step toward resolving this dispute in a way that respects the vital work our members do every day.”

As the process is non-binding, any tentative agreement reached through mediation will be presented to BCGEU members for a vote before it is finalized.