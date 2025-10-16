BC News

Unseen victims: Alcohol importers hardest hit by BCGEU strike

Alcohol importers hit hard

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Import Vintners and Spirits Association executive director Stacy Kyle said business for alcohol importers has dried up thanks to the BCGEU strike.

Alcohol importers typically work in the background and do not deal directly with the general public — something that makes it easy for consumers to take them for granted.

Those importers, however, are likely the businesses hardest hit by the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) strike.

Union members went on strike Sept. 2 and started picketing to halt alcohol distribution a few weeks later.

Entrepreneurs who own restaurants or private liquor stores are still able to operate because they have much inventory on hand, and in the case of restaurants also sell food.

Alcohol importers in B.C., in contrast, have seen business dry up because they cannot access their own products to get them delivered.

All their products are stuck in warehouses, legally unable to be moved.

Industry insiders say this situation is an example of how B.C. has an archaic system of distributing alcohol.

How alcohol is imported in B.C.

All alcohol imported into B.C. must first go to a private bonded warehouse, such as one in Richmond run by ContainerWorld Forwarding Services Inc.

Even alcohol that the government itself imports for its own stores must first go to a private bonded warehouse, Import Vintners and Spirits Association executive director Stacy Kyle told BIV.

Importers must then send that alcohol to a government warehouse, such as one in Delta. Only then may the importers ship the booze to the end buyer — a restaurant, private liquor store or government retail store, she said.

She would like the system to change so alcohol could bypass the government warehouse and be sent directly to customers from the private bonded warehouse.

This bureaucratic two-warehouse shuttle run for booze has been in place for decades, and was highlighted as something needing to change by a panel that now-Premier David Eby created in 2017.

That panel, known as the Business Technical Advisory Panel (Liquor Policy), or BTAP, recommended in its 2018 report that government streamline this system.

Mark Hicken, who chaired BTAP, made a new appeal in a blog post last month, urging the B.C. government to change its system.

“The forced requirement for a government ‘middle-man’ is neither efficient nor environmentally sustainable,” Hicken wrote.

“It increases costs and causes a complete breakdown in distribution whenever there is a strike (or any other disruption to the operation of the government warehouse). There is simply no reason for this system to continue.”

BIV asked the B.C. government for a response and was told that the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food were working on a response. No reply arrived by deadline to explain why the change has not yet been made or even if any work is being done to implement the change.

The BCLDB told BIV in an email that it "continues to work closely" with BTAP to identify and address areas of concern raised by industry, including the distribution of non-stocked wholesale products.

"We are committed to collaborating with the liquor industry on wider policy matters, but it is important that any reforms and changes are carefully considered to ensure the needs of all sectors of the industry are addressed and balanced with public interest concerns, including the revenues required to support public health and safety services," it said.

BTAP in 2018 made 23 recommendations, with the government later acting on many of them.

One of BTAP’s recommendations that also met inaction in Victoria was the one to allow restaurants to buy alcohol from private retailers and resell those products to diners.

The BCLDB told BIV in an email earlier this month that the recommendation was not enacted on “given policy, labour, financial and trade implications, and lack of consensus among stakeholders.”

Here is a link to the BTAP's final report.

Importers face dire situation

“It's absolutely devastating,” Vintage West Wine and Spirits owner Matt Thirlwell told BIV on Wednesday.

“The entire revenue stream for an import wine and spirits agency, like mine, has been completely shut down. We cannot sell a single case into the market because the distribution centres are closed.”

Thirlwell told BIV that his agency, which operates across Western Canada, had 20 staff earlier this year. Including himself, eight workers are in B.C. and he has so far swallowed steep losses to keep everyone employed with no layoffs.

“I'm hearing throughout the industry that layoffs are starting this week,” he said. “Some of the larger companies started layoffs over two weeks ago.”

He said he is “getting close” to having to lay off staff.

What makes matters worse for him is that he could soon face new costs and damaged merchandise he is not able to sell.

ContainerWorld is nearing if not already at capacity, meaning that it would soon not be able to accept any new shipments. That could mean charges for the importers for the rejected shipments and demurrage fees.

Not having a safe warehouse to store wine or beer may also put those products at risk of freezing in cold temperatures, Thirlwell said.

He estimated that his B.C. sales have tended to be about $300,000 per week, and that this revenue has gone to zero.

His business’ losses each week are in the tens of thousands of dollars, he said.

Before the strike, Thirlwell was also adjusting to the B.C. government's March decree that it would not allow any new U.S. alcohol shipments to enter B.C., as retaliation for tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has levied.

Other importers are also enduring business losses in the province.

Calgary-based Black Stallion Spirits director of sales for B.C. and Alberta, Adam Baptie, told BIV that his company’s B.C. business has also ground to a halt.

“We are fortunate that we have diversity through other provinces that we can weather the storm,” said Baptie, whose company does most of its business in Alberta and has one B.C. employee.

“I feel for the ones that are headquartered in B.C.”

He praised the Alberta alcohol-import system, which requires alcohol to flow through the private company Connect Logistics Services Inc.

The Alberta government does not play a role in warehousing or distribution.

“There are a lot of positives from the Alberta system that people would like to see in B.C.,” he said.

“Restaurants and liquor stores can all order directly from Connect. There are thresholds to meet minimum case requirements and that kind of thing, but it does allow a pretty quick system, and a flat tier for all products.”

Kyle similarly said the Alberta system could be one that B.C. emulate.

“They're super efficient,” she said of Connect Logistics. “Turnaround times, order times are a couple of days. It goes from just outside of Edmonton to every corner of Alberta in 48 hours.”

B.C.’s process takes much longer even when there is no strike, she said.