BC News

Squamish, B.C., launching lockout of unionized workers in dispute

Squamish locks out staff

Photo: The Canadian Press Paddle boarders make their way past a logging operation along the shores of Squamish, B.C., Friday, October 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The district government in the community of Squamish, B.C., is locking out some unionized workers in a growing labour dispute.

The District of Squamish, about 65 kilometres north of Vancouver, says in a release that the lockout of certain facilities was set to begin at 6 a.m. Thursday due to a lack of response from CUPE 2269 on the district's latest offer on Oct. 4.

The district says the lockout affects all unionized workers at Public Works, Municipal Hall and some auxiliary offices, but those at recreational facilities, RCMP, bylaw, emergency management and other operations will not be impacted.

CUPE 2269 said in a statement that all services provided by its members other than those deemed essential would stop at 6 a.m. in response to the district's partial lockout, resulting to a district-wide disruption.

The union represents about 250 workers at the District of Squamish, and the last deal between the two parties expired last December.

Negotiations have been ongoing since October 2024, with the union saying it has engaged in limited job action since Oct. 2.