Tariffs heighten urgency to boost B.C. productivity, BoC official warns Vancouver audience

Photo: Daisy Xiong, BIV Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor of Bank of Canada, said at a Vancouver event this week that both public and private sectors in Canada need to make difficult decisions to close the productivity gap.

U.S. tariffs have given Canada “a shot in the arm” to address its productivity challenges, Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor of Bank of Canada, said at a Vancouver event this week.

Rogers spoke Tuesday to around 400 attendees at the BCBC Business Summit 2025: Productivity Awakens. She gave a speech in Halifax last year warning that Canada's low labour productivity had reached "emergency" levels.

“It’s only gotten more important. What has changed is the sense of urgency people are feeling, the willingness to tackle some of these difficult problems,” said Rogers.

“You have to have that little bit of a shot in the arm to make those hard decisions. If there's a silver lining [of U.S. tariffs], it's maybe that shot in the arm you need.”

Rogers said there is no “magic bullet” to Canada’s productivity problem and that real progress requires efforts from both public and private sectors.

“These won't all be easy decisions. In fact, many of them will be difficult decisions, and some will involve short-term pain to get to a better future,” she said.

Canada’s GDP per capita is about 70 per cent of that of the U.S. this year – in other words, Americans are producing nearly 44 per cent more per person than Canadians, according to economist David Williams, vice-president of policy of Business Council of B.C., who also spoke at the event.

Between 2014 and 2024, real GDP per person in Canada grew by 0.2 per cent, the second weakest among the 38 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which includes most of the world’s developed economies.

By comparison, U.S. GDP per capita grew by 1.8 per cent, the average OECD was 1.4 per cent, Australia saw 0.7 per cent and the U.K. 0.6 per cent.

“Adjusted population, the [Canadian] economy essentially is the same size as it was 10 years ago,” said Williams.

“And since the pandemic, we've actually seen productivity have a decline, which is pretty concerning.”

He noted that the number figures predate U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff increases, which have added further pressure on the Canadian and B.C. economies.

From 2019 to 2023, Canada saw minimal growth in capital investment and workforce skills, while innovation and business scaling declined, according to BCBC data.

“Even in its heyday, skills never contributed more than about 0.3 to 0.5 percentage points [to productivity], so while skills are important, it’s not enough,” Williams said.

“We need capital investment, and we need innovation and operating at scale - our companies in Canada are too small.”

Trevor Tombe, professor and director of fiscal and economic policy of the University of Calgary, said both the federal and provincial governments must act to attract investment and close the productivity gap.

This includes sales tax reform, such as exempting capital and intermediate goods from provincial sales taxes.

Productivity varies by sectors—construction, transportation, utilities and manufacturing saw the most significant decline in Canada over the past 10 years, according to Tombe.

He noted that the B.C. government also needs to tackle the fiscal sustainability challenge by ensuring that revenue keeps pace with the province’s GDP, and “shrink the excess growth” in health-care costs.

“Provinces need to adopt modest changes year by year—in fees and tuition, or modest changes in other tax rates that are automatic and proportional to income,” he said.