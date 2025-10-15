BC News

Record low temperatures break records across B.C.

Record low temperatures

Photo: Environment Canada Frost has greeted many British Columbians this week.

The cold snap that caught much of B.C. in its grip this week has crushed more than 20 records Tuesday, adding to records set earlier in the week.

Environment Canada is reporting that from Monday morning to Wednesday morning, Oct. 13 to 15, more than 30 daily minimum temperature records were broken.

According to the national weather agency, the coldest record breaking location in the region on Tuesday was Merritt, which saw the mercury drop to -9.8 C, breaking a record of -6.7 C set in 1938.

The second coldest was Clinton, where a new record of -8.4 C was set, toppling a record of -5.6 set in 1976.

Golden saw the oldest temperature record break when temperatures got to -7.5 C, breaking an old record of -7.2 set in 1931.

In the Southern Interior there were a couple standout cold records.

In Kamloops, the daytime low was -4.7 C and that broke a record of -3.3 C set in 1952.

Vernon saw the temperatures linger around -3 C breaking a record of -2.5 C set in 1992.

In Salmon Arm, it was -4.5 C Wednesday, breaking a record of -4 C set in 1992.

In an unusual trend breaking twist, Fort Nelson set a record high temperature Tuesday when mercury climbed to 19.4 C, breaking a record of 19 C set in 2018.

Cold weather is expected to persist thoughout the week, though it’s expected to get warmer and rainier as the days go on.

The remaining records are as follows:

Bella Bella

New record of -0.4

Old record of 0.5 set in 2018

Blue River

New record of -7.8 C

Old record of -6.1 set in 1972

Ashcroft

New record of -3.5 C

Old record of -3.3 C set in 1970

Campbell River

New record of -2.7 C

Old record of -2.2 C set in 1969

Castlegar

New record of -4.2 C

Old record of -4.1 C set in 2002

Sechelt

New record of 1.2 C

Old record of 1.7 C set in 1966

Kitimat

New record of -1.3 C

Old record of -1 C set in 2016

Lillooet

New record of -2.8 C

Old record of -1.7 C set in 1931

Nakusp

New record of -4 C

Old record of -2.5 C set in 1992

Port Alberni

New record of -2.6 C

Old record of -2.2 C set in 1952

Port Hardy

New record of -1.2 C

Old record of 0.0 set in 1972

Powell River

New record of -0.1 C

Old record of 0.5 C set in 2018

Qualicum Beach Airport

New record of -1 C

Old record of -0.5 C set in 1992

Sparwood

New record of -6.9 C

Old record of -6.7 C set in 1973

Whistler