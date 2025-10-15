Record low temperatures break records across B.C.
Record low temperatures
The cold snap that caught much of B.C. in its grip this week has crushed more than 20 records Tuesday, adding to records set earlier in the week.
Environment Canada is reporting that from Monday morning to Wednesday morning, Oct. 13 to 15, more than 30 daily minimum temperature records were broken.
According to the national weather agency, the coldest record breaking location in the region on Tuesday was Merritt, which saw the mercury drop to -9.8 C, breaking a record of -6.7 C set in 1938.
The second coldest was Clinton, where a new record of -8.4 C was set, toppling a record of -5.6 set in 1976.
Golden saw the oldest temperature record break when temperatures got to -7.5 C, breaking an old record of -7.2 set in 1931.
In the Southern Interior there were a couple standout cold records.
In Kamloops, the daytime low was -4.7 C and that broke a record of -3.3 C set in 1952.
Vernon saw the temperatures linger around -3 C breaking a record of -2.5 C set in 1992.
In Salmon Arm, it was -4.5 C Wednesday, breaking a record of -4 C set in 1992.
In an unusual trend breaking twist, Fort Nelson set a record high temperature Tuesday when mercury climbed to 19.4 C, breaking a record of 19 C set in 2018.
Cold weather is expected to persist thoughout the week, though it’s expected to get warmer and rainier as the days go on.
The remaining records are as follows:
Bella Bella
- New record of -0.4
- Old record of 0.5 set in 2018
Blue River
- New record of -7.8 C
- Old record of -6.1 set in 1972
Ashcroft
- New record of -3.5 C
- Old record of -3.3 C set in 1970
Campbell River
- New record of -2.7 C
- Old record of -2.2 C set in 1969
Castlegar
- New record of -4.2 C
- Old record of -4.1 C set in 2002
Sechelt
- New record of 1.2 C
- Old record of 1.7 C set in 1966
Kitimat
- New record of -1.3 C
- Old record of -1 C set in 2016
Lillooet
- New record of -2.8 C
- Old record of -1.7 C set in 1931
Nakusp
- New record of -4 C
- Old record of -2.5 C set in 1992
Port Alberni
- New record of -2.6 C
- Old record of -2.2 C set in 1952
Port Hardy
- New record of -1.2 C
- Old record of 0.0 set in 1972
Powell River
- New record of -0.1 C
- Old record of 0.5 C set in 2018
Qualicum Beach Airport
- New record of -1 C
- Old record of -0.5 C set in 1992
Sechelt
- New record of 1.2 C
- Old record of 2.7 C set in 2008
Sparwood
- New record of -6.9 C
- Old record of -6.7 C set in 1973
Whistler
- New record of -2.9 C
- Old record of -2.7 C set in 1977
