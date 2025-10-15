BC News

Dawson Creek, B.C. declares state of emergency over low water supply, drought

Drought emergency issued

Photo: The Canadian Press A drought struck grand fir tree is seen, in the Cowichan Valley area of Duncan, B.C., on Saturday, July 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A severe and prolonged drought has set off a declaration of a state of local emergency in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Mayor Darcy Dober says in a statement that despite years of conservation the ongoing drought has reached the point where the city's water supply can't meet community needs without taking emergency action.

The statement says the declaration will allow it to access resources and support from the province as it works to secure a temporary supplemental water resource and protect essential services.

It says the state of emergency does not mean the city is out of water, but that it is acting now to prevent that from happening.

The Kiskatinaw River, which has been Dawson Creek's only water source since 1942, is at record-low levels after consecutive years of drought, and the statement says the city is at risk of relying on its stored reservoirs, which provide about 150 days of water.

The statement says the declaration doesn't change its long-term water supply project, which includes planning a permanent water line and well system connecting the city to the Peace River.

“We’re taking short-term emergency steps to secure water for this winter, and long-term infrastructure steps to make sure we never face this situation again," Dober says in the statement.