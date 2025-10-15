BC News

One woman dead, another arrested, after stabbing in Campbell River, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A woman has been killed and a suspect arrested in a stabbing in Campbell River, B.C.

RCMP say it happened early Sunday in the 1300 block of Dogwood Street, where officers responded to a report of the attack.

Police say a patrol officer was nearby and arrived at the scene within a minute of getting the call.

The officer was able to arrest a 29-year-old female suspect as she was leaving the scene.

The 30-year-old female victim died from her injuries despite life-saving measures from emergency responders.

Police say the suspect now faces a charge of second-degree murder, and she remains in custody.