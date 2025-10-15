BC News
One woman dead, another arrested, after stabbing in Campbell River, B.C.
Stabbing leaves one dead
Photo: The Canadian Press
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A woman has been killed and a suspect arrested in a stabbing in Campbell River, B.C.
RCMP say it happened early Sunday in the 1300 block of Dogwood Street, where officers responded to a report of the attack.
Police say a patrol officer was nearby and arrived at the scene within a minute of getting the call.
The officer was able to arrest a 29-year-old female suspect as she was leaving the scene.
The 30-year-old female victim died from her injuries despite life-saving measures from emergency responders.
Police say the suspect now faces a charge of second-degree murder, and she remains in custody.
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- 'Cannot live within the lie'Canada - 9:29 am
- 'Chewed up by Robosaurus'Kelowna - 9:15 am
- $2.4B in insured losses Canada - 8:33 am
- China EV deal possibilities Canada - 8:26 am
- 'Slothy' starts journey homeKelowna - 8:00 am
© 2026 Castanet.net