BC News

B.C. drivers pick up hundreds of tickets for distracted, seatbelt free driving

Drivers still distracted

Photo: Contributed Police lights on top of a crusier.

Drivers in Merritt, Kelowna, Kamloops and Clearwater appear to be punching above their weight when it comes to failing to abide by the rules of the road.

BC Highway Patrol sent out a media release Wednesday morning, sharing enforcement numbers from across the province and it looks like while the population is lower, the enforcement area spanning Merritt, Kelowna, Kamloops and Clearwater saw the bulk of infractions.

Of the 734 tickets doled out provincewide, 285 were in Central B.C. The next most ticketed area was the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky, and the Fraser Valley had 212 tickets.

For failing to wear a seatbelt, Central B.C. again got the most tickets with 162 doled out, of 456 provincewide. Again, the more populated areas of Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky and the Fraser Valley had the second highest number of tickets, with 86.

“As we move into the Halloween season, and the days get shorter, it’s even more important that you eliminate distractions behind the wheel,” Supt. Mike Coyle with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

“Pedestrians are hard to see in the darkness and rain of fall. You need all of your attention to keep yourself, your loved ones, and the people in your neighbourhood safe on the roads.”

Tickets for failing to wear a seatbelt are $167 apiece, and using an electronic device while driving will earn a ticket of $368.