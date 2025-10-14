BC News

Time served, two years probation for man who stabbed his sister

Time served for stabbing

Photo: Glacier Media Prince George courthouse.

Time served plus two years probation is the sentence for the man who pleaded guilty in June to stabbing his sister in the drug-induced belief that she was his ex-girlfriend.

Blaze Tikal Lorenzon-Tom, 22, had been in jail since the July 17, 2024 aggravated assault. He confessed to police that he had taken speed and meth, had been drunk and was hallucinating.

On Sept. 29 in Prince George Provincial Court, Judge David Simpkin agreed to the sentence, proposed jointly by Crown and defence lawyers. It includes bans on possessing weapons, alcohol and drugs, except prescription drugs. Simpkin ordered Lorenzon-Tom to attend counselling as directed by a probation officer, attend all scheduled medical appointments and take all medical treatments prescribed.

“This is all designed to help you going forward,” Simpkin said. “You’re still a young guy.”

Simpkin said the sentence he would have given him was 18 months in jail, but Lorenzon-Tom received credit for time served.

Simpkin said a psychiatric and psychological assessment found Lorenzon-Tom a relatively high risk to reoffend violently, due to his mental health, instability and substance abuse.

Simpkin said the report also reveals that Lorenzon-Tom has lived a “life blighted by substance misuse” of his own and that by his family members. He was diagnosed with specified anxiety disorder, borderline intellectual functioning and a history of complex trauma.

However, Simpkin noted “some very concerning comments” in the report. Lorenzon-Tom said he wants to stop using drugs and spend time his family, but then said he intends to “drink booze and smoke meth” and “drink a ton when he is released.”

“That answer does not seem to be an appropriate answer to the question that was asked, but perhaps indicates a state of mind for Mr. Lorenzon-Tom,” Simpkin said.

Simpkin said the sentence addresses denunciation and deterrence and takes into account Lorenzon-Tom’s Indigenous heritage and his sister’s hopes for his rehabilitation.

Lorenzon-Tom pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge, but not wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, when his trial was scheduled to begin in June. He did not have a criminal record.

