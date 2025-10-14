BC News

RCMP step up motorcycle enforcement as riding season comes to a close

An impounded motorcycle is loaded for a tow on the Sea to Sky Highway during the summer.

Motorcycle fatalities across the province are at a five-year low, but the RCMP’s highway traffic division says a recent spike in dangerous driving will keep its officers focused on enforcement.

So far this year, 27 people have died in motorcycle collisions in B.C.

That’s significantly lower than last year, which saw 48 deaths in nine months, but the late summer was particularly deadly, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said July and August accounted for 16 motorcycle deaths this year.

“Speed is the single biggest contributing factor, with impairment and distraction close behind,” McLaughlin said. “That’s why we’re renewing enforcement in the next month as the riding season draws to a close.”

On the weekend of Oct. 4 and 5, RCMP impounded 32 vehicles due to excessive speeding on the Sea to Sky Highway — including 13 motorcycles.

“Motorcycles are a fun way to travel, but they carry inherent risks that too many riders ignore,” McLaughlin said. “Your selfish decision to speed isn’t just about you. You are risking pedestrians, wildlife [and] property, and creating massive hassles by shutting down highways.

According to data from the RCMP, motorcycle deaths peaked in 2024 with 54, the highest number in the past five years. There were 25 deaths recorded in 2020, 33 in 2021, 39 in 2022, and 35 in 2023.

“Many of us in B.C. Highway Patrol are motorcyclists, but we tend to ride more responsibly,” McLaughlin said. “You can have just as much fun, and your chances of dying are much less.”