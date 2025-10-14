BC News

B.C. Transit to introduce credit and debit card payment for fares; current Umo users need to re-enter card info

Credit, debit on the bus

Photo: DRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Zane Martin uses his Umo pass to board a B.C. Transit bus at the University of Victoria on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Bus users who pay for their rides with a phone app will have to update their credit card information as B.C. Transit prepares to add debit and credit cards as contactless payment options.

Umo, B.C. Transit’s electronic fare system, allows riders to either tap a card or scan a phone app displaying a QR code to pay fares.

Riders can save credit card information to their accounts to speed up purchases and set up automatic payments.

Starting Wednesday, Umo users will have to re-enter any credit card information saved in their accounts due to system-wide upgrades to support credit card and debit card payment options on the bus, said Ryan Dennis, B.C. Transit’s director of strategy and growth.

Umo is switching over to a new system that will support existing users as well as passengers who pay by credit or debit, he said.

The ability to pay for fares with credit and debit cards is expected to come in “early 2026,” he said.

Bus riders who do not save their debit or credit card information and those who buy fares in person at retail vendors will not be affected.

Dennis said B.C. Transit will test the debit and credit card payment options in a transit system before it is rolled out province-wide.

Currently, B.C. Transit bus passengers are about evenly divided between paying for rides in cash or on the Umo system, with regional variances, he said. For example, riders in the capital region tend to use Umo a lot more than other parts of the province.

B.C. Transit is expecting more cash fare riders to move to debit or credit payments when those become available, he said.

In addition, B.C. Transit hopes to attract more “opportunistic” riders — people who normally don’t regularly use transit— as the new payment systems will make it easier for people to hop on a bus, including tourists.

Dennis acknowledged that there’s an additional “incremental cost” to adding debit and credit payment to the Umo fare system.

Typically, banks and credit card companies in Canada charge the vendor between 1.5 to 2.5 per cent for each transaction, higher than what is allowed in Australia and the European Union.

However, Dennis said there could be cost savings as people switch over to credit and debit payment and B.C. Transit can reduce some of the administrative costs required in handling cash. “At this point in time, it’s really tough for us to know what the total cost implications are. But really, we see this more as a benefit of getting more people to choose transit.”

The $23.2-million Umo system is owned and operated by Cubic Corporation, a California-based transportation and defence company.

Umo debuted in 2023 and replaced the old system of paper tickets and monthly passes that was brought into place during the 1990s.