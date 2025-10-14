BC News

Early chill breaks temperature records across B.C.

Photo: Contributed Clear but sunny day from Mount Boucherie.

An early onset of winter's chill froze much of B.C. on Tuesday, toppling 10 records in the process.

The coldest record-breaking location in the province was Puntzi Mountain where a record of -15.7 C iced out a record of -9.4 set in 1969.

Next up was Tatlayoko Lake, where a record of -12.3 C broke an old record of -9 C set in 1987. Prince George set a record of -11.3 C, breaking a record of -7 C set in 1992.

The oldest record fell in Quesnel, when the temperature reached -9.1 C, breaking a record of -7.8 C set in 1910.

Bella Bella saw the mercury drop to -1.6 C, breaking a record of 1.1 C set in 2018.

Chetwynd saw a new record of -7.7 C, breaking a record of -7 C set in 2009.

Port Alberni saw a temperature record of -2.2 C set in 1966.

In Port Hardy the temperature -2.3 C breaking a record of -0.6 C set in 1966.

Sechelt saw the temperature fall to 1.4 C breaking a record of 2.4 C set in 2017 and Terrace set a record of -2.8 C, breaking a record of -2.2 C set in 1930.

Conditions were chilly in the Thompson Okanagan on Tuesday, though no records were broken. Environment Canada said a ridge of high pressure is started to build, bringing mainly sunny conditions. However, with it, was frost for the Thompson-Okanagan, with overnight lows near zero.

Environment Canada said in an interview that these temperatures are colder than normal, for this time of year.