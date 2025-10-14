Early chill breaks temperature records across B.C.
Early chill breaks records
An early onset of winter's chill froze much of B.C. on Tuesday, toppling 10 records in the process.
The coldest record-breaking location in the province was Puntzi Mountain where a record of -15.7 C iced out a record of -9.4 set in 1969.
Next up was Tatlayoko Lake, where a record of -12.3 C broke an old record of -9 C set in 1987. Prince George set a record of -11.3 C, breaking a record of -7 C set in 1992.
The oldest record fell in Quesnel, when the temperature reached -9.1 C, breaking a record of -7.8 C set in 1910.
Bella Bella saw the mercury drop to -1.6 C, breaking a record of 1.1 C set in 2018.
Chetwynd saw a new record of -7.7 C, breaking a record of -7 C set in 2009.
Port Alberni saw a temperature record of -2.2 C set in 1966.
In Port Hardy the temperature -2.3 C breaking a record of -0.6 C set in 1966.
Sechelt saw the temperature fall to 1.4 C breaking a record of 2.4 C set in 2017 and Terrace set a record of -2.8 C, breaking a record of -2.2 C set in 1930.
Conditions were chilly in the Thompson Okanagan on Tuesday, though no records were broken. Environment Canada said a ridge of high pressure is started to build, bringing mainly sunny conditions. However, with it, was frost for the Thompson-Okanagan, with overnight lows near zero.
Environment Canada said in an interview that these temperatures are colder than normal, for this time of year.
