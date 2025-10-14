BC News

B.C. needs to 'get tougher' to fight back against softwood lumber tariffs, critic says

Forestry on 'razor's edge'

Photo: MOTI FILE - A logging truck on a back road somewhere in B.C.

UPDATE: 2:21 p.m.

British Columbia's Opposition Leader John Rustad and forestry critic Ward Stamer say B.C. should “get tougher” to fight back against increasing U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

An additional 10 per cent duty for softwood lumber and 25 per cent on furniture previously announced by U.S. President Donald Trump are now in effect. That means Canadian softwood lumber entering the U.S. will see combined duties and tariffs exceeding 45 per cent.

In a joint statement, Rustad and Stamer said the forestry sector has been in decline for eights years under the NDP and the province could be doing more in B.C. to make more wood available, fix the cost structure and “put the feet back under” the sector.

The MLAs said the province needs to “get tougher” to deal with Trump, starting with a levy on U.S. thermal coal that moves through B.C. ports.

“If that’s not enough, those shipments should be outright banned to put real pressure on the U.S. and bring them to the table,” the statement reads.

Stamer said the new tariffs will be “the final blow” to forestry workers and communities that have been “paying the price” for years. He added that industry leaders have warned overregulation and fibre shortages have put the industry “on the brink.”

“Mills are shuttering, contractors are idle, and families are running out of time,” he said.

“In some regions, it takes up to three years to get a cutting permit, which feels like a slow death sentence for an industry that built this province.”

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney this week, Premier David Eby said the “punitive and unfair” duties and tariffs, as well as low prices, have put forest companies “on a razor’s edge of survival.”

Eby urged the prime minister to implement the $1.2 billion worth of programs that have been promised, and said Canada needs to have programs in place to support workers at risk of losing their jobs.

ORIGINAL: 12:53 p.m.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says increasing U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber have left anyone with jobs dependent on the forest industry under imminent threat.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mark Carney this week, Eby says "punitive and unfair tariffs and duties" as well as historically low prices have put many forest companies "on a razor’s edge of survival."

An additional 10 per cent duty for softwood lumber and 25 per cent on furniture previously announced by U.S. President Donald Trump are now in effect.

The latest addition means that Canadian softwood lumber entering the United States will see combined duties and tariffs exceeding 45 per cent.

Eby says in his letter that Canada needs to have programs in place to support workers in the event of curtailments, layoffs and permanent closures, including enhanced unemployment benefits for those workers.

The premier urges the prime minister to implement the $1.2 billion worth of programs that have been promised.

"This dispute has persisted for far too long. Not only do trade protectionist measures benefit no one, they continue to create uncertainty for workers and investors and erode confidence in an industry that is foundational to both our economies," the letter says.