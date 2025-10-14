BC News

'No action' to be taken in grizzly attack

Photo: Contributed Two hikers injured in a grizzly bear attack this weekend are in stable condition and recovering in hospital, BC Conservation Officers say.

Two hikers injured in a grizzly bear attack this weekend are in stable condition and recovering in hospital, the BC Conservation Officer Service says.

It's been two days since the two were seriously injured in an encounter with a grizzly sow and her two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake Forest Service Road. The COS Predator Attack Team has now "determined the bear’s actions were defensive," the BCCOS said in a media release.

"Due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bears," the COS said in a media release.

"The trailhead remains closed and signage has been posted."

It's prompted a reminder to follow those bear safety tips when entering their spaces.

Those tips from the Conservation Service include staying alert and making noise; travel in groups; carrying bear spray; keeping a clean camp; storing food; avoiding bear habitats; respecting closures and warnings; obey trail closures and posted signs. They’re there for your safety and the bears’ protection.

Bears should never be approached, BC COS said, and if they do cross a human's path, staying calm and backing away is the best course of action. If a bear charges, the COS said "stand your ground and use bear spray if necessary."