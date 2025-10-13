BC News

Grizzly bear attack outside of Prince George

Photo: BCOS Conservation officers are following up on a grizzly attack.

Trails have been closed in the McGregor Mountain area northeast of Prince George, following a weekend grizzly bear attack.

The BC Conservation Service said on their social media account that two hikers were attacked Sunday. COS specialists are currently investigating and, "in an abundance of caution" they recommend that hiking in the Pass Lake area be cancelled.

"Trails in the area will be closed until investigations are concluded," COS said.

This is the second reported grizzly interaction in B.C. in recent weeks.

On Oct. 2, there was an episode near Fort Steele when an elk hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear sow with cubs.

Preliminary findings suggested, in that case, a grizzly sow with cubs may have been drawn to a hunter that was elk calling. Initial information was that the hunter was able to fire off one shot in self defense but it is unknown if the bear was hit.

The hunter was transported to KGH with serious injuries and remains in hospital.