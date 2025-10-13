BC News

Barenaked Ladies rolling into Southern Interior on CPKC Holiday Train

Photo: CPKC Holiday Train

The Barenaked Ladies will be rolling through the Southern Interior in December when the CPKC Holiday Train embarks on the B.C. leg of a continent crossing holiday journey.

“I can’t imagine a better way to visit some of Canada’s beautiful mountain towns than by riding the CPKC Holiday Train,” Ed Robertson with the Barenaked Ladies said in a media release.

“It’s going to be a great time for a great cause.”

The band's brief Southern Interior performances will be the Kootenays, the Thompson, and Shuswap starting Dec. 14, carrying on until Dec. 18, but the train offers more than just music.

Organizers said the festive atmosphere created by the brightly decorated Holiday Train and engaging musical performances embody the spirit of the holidays. Each event is free, with CPKC encouraging attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation as local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop.

“Every year, our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train across our network, this year reaching even more communities for the first time,” Keith Creel, CPKC president and CEO, said in a media release.

“We are thrilled to send this beautiful train filled with lights and music to spread the joy of the season and proud to support the giving spirit of the holidays assisting people experiencing food insecurity. It's incredible to see communities come together every year to celebrate the holidays while supporting local food banks.”

While the B.C. performers are the Barenaked Ladies, other portions of the journey include Smash Mouth, Tyler Shaw, Brittany Kennell, Jade Eagleson, JJ Wilde, American Authors, Pynk Beard, Teigen Gayse, Lanco, Tiera Kennedy and Dylan Marlowe.

Since 1999, more than $26 million and over 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks have been collected in Canada and the U.S.

A full schedule and details of this year’s Holiday Train are available at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain.