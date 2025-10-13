BC News

Victoria veteran was part of commando unit that fought Japanese in Burma

Photo: . Gordie Quan with some of his wartime memorabilia at Ross Place Seniors Community in 2022. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

Gordon Quan is being remembered as a pillar of Victoria’s Chinese community, a tireless worker and volunteer and a brave man who, in the face of segregation and racism, proudly served his country during the Second World War.

Quan died Oct. 5 after a brief illness at age 99, just four months from his 100th birthday.

He was believed to be the last surviving member of a British-led secret commando unit — Force 136 — that fought the Japanese in the jungles of Burma. The unit had 150 original members working with Burmese resistance groups in 1944-45.

He was also one of the last surviving Second World War veterans of Chinese-Canadian descent in B.C.

Friends and family said Quan was looking forward to handing out poppies at Mayfair Shopping Centre leading up to Remembrance Day, and sharing his stories and those of other veterans.

Charlayne Thornton-Joe, manager of the Victoria Chinatown Museum, described the diminutive Quan as a “larger than life” figure who loved to share the story of his life and his service to Canada.

“We’re very appreciative of Gordon because he opened doors for so many of us,” said Thornton-Joe, a former Victoria city councillor.

“He enlisted at a time when Chinese Canadians were not even considered Canadian. Because of that, they were not afforded opportunities for jobs such as being a lawyer or a doctor or an elected official, which is something that’s important to me because without those sacrifices I couldn’t have the career I had.”

Born in Cumberland on Jan. 14, 1926, Quan was adopted at an early age and moved to Victoria, where he grew up in the 1930s.

Like many Chinese at the time, Quan wasn’t allowed in local swimming pools or in certain parts of movie theatres, and was limited in terms of what jobs he could have.

Many had to give up their Chinese names in favour of English ones that were easier to pronounce. A teacher suggested Gordon — from the comic strip Flash Gordon — was better than his real name, Juy Kong.

In his early teens, Quan raised money in Chinatown for the forces fighting the Japanese who invaded China in 1937. And when it came time to enlist at 18, Quan was first in line.

In an interview during a poppy campaign last October, Quan told the Times Colonist that he felt it was his duty to volunteer for war, despite the segregation he faced. “It was just the way it was,” said Quan.

Annette Quan, his youngest daughter, said her father never let racism bother him. “He was never bitter, and he never got frustrated,” said Annette in an interview. “For Dad, it was always just carry on and do your best. He was a positive thinker.

“He was a perfect example of living life to its fullest.”

Quan joined Force 136 in 1944. After his basic training in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, with about 600 other Chinese Canadians, they had been given a choice — fight the Germans in Europe or the Japanese in Southeast Asia.

He chose Asia, home of his ancestors.

After training, Quan was shipped to England and transferred to the British Army Special Operations Executive Force 136, which worked with resistance groups in Japanese-occupied countries such as Burma, supplying them and helping to conduct sabotage operations.

They were flown to a camp near Poona, India, where Quan trained as the demolition expert in a 15-man commando team. His squad included another Victorian, Harry Chow.

Quan endured 50-kilometre marches where officers used live machine-gun fire to teach the soldiers to keep their heads down.

He learned how to jump behind enemy lines by parachute, how to use a knife and gun, what plants to eat in the jungle, and how to use detonators and plastic explosives to blow up bridges, railways and ammunition dumps.

For two months in the jungle near the Malaysia-Burma border, Quan carried a .45- or .38-calibre handgun, and, in case of capture, a cyanide pill.

But he never made it into combat. In August 1945, as his team was preparing to fight, the squad was told the war was over after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japan.

He was awarded the Canadian Forces’ Decoration with two bars, the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal, the Burma Star medal and the Order of Military Merit — all of which Quan wore proudly.

When Quan finally got a chance to vote, it was in the 1949 federal election, and he cast ballots in every election after that.

He settled in Victoria after the war, washing dishes at the Victoria Cafe and The Mandarin restaurant and working in construction jobs. He trained as an auto mechanic, raised a family of five, and eventually became the mechanical foreman at the City of Victoria.

Quan wanted to volunteer for the Korean conflict, but wasn’t considered, since he was raising a young family at the time.

He joined the army reserve, serving 35 years before retiring as regimental sergeant major of 11 Company in 39 Service Battalion.

Quan remained active and involved in Victoria to the end.

Keith Yow, president of Royal Canadian Legion Britannia Branch No. 7, said Quan was a life member and participated in the annual meeting on Sept. 27. He was looking forward to another poppy campaign, and friends and family said he maintained his keen wit and memory, and the spring in his step.

Yow said his friend spoke regularly to veterans’ groups and visited other old soldiers at Veterans Memorial Lodge.

At the Victoria Chinatown Museum, Quan talked with younger children about the importance of the sacrifices made by veterans.

Barbara Lyle, a Britannia Legion member, said Quan was famous for helping out and doing small favours, always with enthusiasm and a smile.

“He was helpful, generous and kind, and it was so wonderful to know him,” said Lyle. ” He was a gentleman and a scholar. Everything good was in his person.”

Quan’s son Richard said all of the children have fond memories of their father’s busy life, including his time farming along the Pat Bay Highway, where the Quans raised chickens and pigs and sold corn on the side of the road.

Their father also used to umpire their baseball games and taught them how to drive an old farm truck.

“Dad always had time for everyone, it seemed,” said Richard. “He used up every second of his life, and he will be missed.”

A funeral service for Quan is planned for Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at McCall Gardens in Saanich.

Quan was predeceased by his wife, Lily, who died in 2012, and a son, Steven, who died in a car accident at age 22 in 1977.

He is survived by sons Richard Quan (Linda) and Anthony Quan (Marilyn), and daughters Brenda Mitchelmore (Rick) and Annette Quan (Gerald), as well as five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.