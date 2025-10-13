BC News

Light rail on table as B.C. Transit launches update of regional transit plan

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST B.C. Transit has launched an online survey and is about to start a series of in-person events around the region to get input to guide the refresh of the long-term vision for regional transit.

Light-rail transit or something like it is expected to feature prominently in B.C. Transit’s soon-to-begin public-engagement sessions to map out the future of transit in the region.

Matthew Boyd, B.C. Transit’s director of integrated service planning, says the region is at a key point in its growth, with residents likely to start asking: “What’s next?”

“We’re expecting the public to bring it up. I think it’s an important part of the conversation,” Boyd said.

He said everything B.C. Transit does in the region — especially between the downtown and West Shore — is guided by the principle of not precluding any investment in a transit solution that “may or may not include light rail.”

Boyd said while B.C. Transit has done local area transit plans in recent years, it has been 14 years since the organization did a comprehensive regional transit plan.

“So much has changed since 2011, particularly, you know, the way people are moving around the region,” he said. “I think that there’s an excitement, a strategic urgency that’s in the air with regards to transit and transportation for the region.”

This year, a regional transportation service was created for Greater Victoria to better co-ordinate transportation and improve funding opportunities for major projects.

After a summer of transportation snarls, at times near-gridlock near the city centre and upheaval along some major routes, there’s little doubt people will have plenty to say in the engagement process.

Ross Kenny, Victoria’s assistant director of transportation, said the city has heard from people unhappy with everything from the extension of the bike-lane network to work on Blanshard Street upgrades and construction sites requiring temporary road closures. The Blanshard Street project occupied several downtown blocks for more than a year.

But Kenny said he’s also had a lot of positive feedback about the city actively working to upgrade things like paving, crosswalks and traffic signals, and implementing traffic-calming measures.

“People see changes being made and they want that themselves,” he said. “For every speed hump we install in a neighbourhood, we get another group wanting the same.”

Kenny said the city is building more crosswalks per year than in the past — “I think we’ve done about 20 or 30 in the last five years, while 10 years ago it was maybe two or three a year.”

He said some of the work being done is to deal with deferred maintenance. The city was paving as little as one kilometre of street per year for 15 years, after doing at least seven or eight kilometres around 2000.

“Council has supported us with new funding, and that was part of property tax increases, so we have been paving closer to about 10 kilometres a year, and that is allowing us to catch up,” he said.

The idea is to improve safety and provide transportation options beyond using a vehicle, with bike lanes, better pedestrian infrastructure and enhanced transit amenities.

Kenny said the city also needs to set aside land and ensure current projects don’t create hurdles for a more advanced rapid-transit system in the future, as well as helping to increase transit ridership to build a business case for “higher orders of transit.”

Boyd agrees. “A big part of transit planning is to build that business case for a bigger investment for a future technology, and to build that business case, you have to build ridership,” he said.

Transit and the city have already collaborated on the rapid bus line between the downtown and West Shore, which B.C. Transit says has knocked 20 minutes off the trip to Langford.

They’re now working on extending the dedicated bus lanes through downtown to the intersection of Douglas and Belleville streets, while upgrading transit infrastructure along the route to improve the experience for riders.

Bus lanes on Douglas downtown are “imperative” to get the ridership numbers and speed to make the case for LRT, Kenny said. “To get to LRT, we need to continue to attract more people to the system.”

The dilemma is just how much they can build on the route without getting in the way of an LRT system that could be decades down the line.

Kenny said the key is not to “overcook” Douglas with things like new pavers and public art that could preclude new investment down the road. “We’re trying to be really mindful of what we spend now so that we can still attract and justify why we need more money later,” he said.

A route was devised for a critical new transmission line Hydro is running through the city that would not require its removal in 20 or 30 years to accommodate a rail system, Kenny said.

Boyd said the timing is ideal for the region — and the City of Victoria — to contemplate LRT.

When it comes to major capital infrastructure projects, regions are either forced to act because the situation is no longer tolerable, or they make strategic investments and plans for the future, he said.

“The Victoria region, I think that we’re kind of in the middle of those situations right now,” he said. “There’s increasing awareness about the challenges of moving people in this region.”

He notes the downtown business centre is on the edge of the region rather than in the middle, while another key destination, the University of Victoria, is on another edge.

“You’ve also got a lot of growth in the West Shore, and then you throw in a bunch of bridges and waterways, and suddenly you have a very challenging geography to design an effective transit solution on,” he said.

He said people in Victoria got a taste of the problem a few times this summer as construction, heavy traffic volume and road closures all combined to snarl traffic in the city centre.

He said because of the shape of the region, there are few options to move people and goods between the downtown, the West Shore and the peninsula. At the same time, municipal governments are trying to determine where future growth will be.

The result, he said, is that local governments can see the need for a higher form of transit in the future.

B.C. Transit’s engagement project kicks off on Tuesday with a two-hour information session at the University of Victoria transit exchange, at 3800 Finnerty Rd., between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The online survey for residents is at: https://engage.bctransit.com/victoria-regional-transit-plan.