Cooldown: Economic uncertainty is putting a chill on a homebuilding sector that's been running flat out for years

Cooldown in homebuilding

Photo: Darren Stone/Times Colonist Aman Gill of Patriot Homes says he’s had calls looking for work from excavators, framers, electricians and plumbers, the kinds of people who were difficult to pin down when the pace of building picked up in the region.

Aman Gill is getting the kinds of phone calls these days he hasn’t had in years — skilled tradespeople looking for work.

The veteran homebuilder is used to a heavy volume of calls — it’s the price of running a development ­company ­during what has been called a housing crisis — but that ­particular category of caller had been scarce in recent years.

“I haven’t had calls from trades looking for the last five years,” said Gill, president of Victoria-based Patriot Homes. “But for the last six to eight months, I’ll get a call every day.”

Gill said he’s had calls from excavators, framers, electricians and plumbers, the kinds of people who were difficult to pin down when the pace of building picked up in the region.

For Gill, it’s confirmation of a trend he’s been ­seeing for months — the homebuilding sector is starting to slow down.

Mike Miller, founder of Abstract Developments, has also felt a change in the air.

Miller, who has six multi-family projects and 185 housing units coming out of the ground right now, said the market is slower than it has been for 15 years for those in residential development.

He’s seen a softening of costs for skilled trades as a result. Abstract recently re-tendered the work to rebuild the partially completed 77-unit condo building in the 3800-block of Quadra Street at Palmer Road that was destroyed by fire last year.

“We got better prices [for trades] now than three years ago,” he said.

Miller said buyers have been slow to act, banks have tightened the purse strings and economic uncertainty and inflation are still casting long shadows.

“I’ve got more standing inventory now than I’ve ever had in my entire career by a landslide,” he said.

Miller said Victoria is not in the kind of ­well-publicized trouble Vancouver and Toronto are ­facing, where a glut of inventory is sitting on the ­market, real estate prices have started to crumble and homebuilding is threatening to grind to a halt.

But some companies in this region are slowing their pace of work, pressing pause on projects or ­changing course entirely, and in some cases laying off staff, he said.

Developers, politicians and housing experts agree there is a change in the air, but seem reluctant to ­suggest the “pause” is due to overbuilding or dwindling demand.

Shiva Moshtari-Doust, a market analyst with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, said factors like growing inventory in the resale market, improvements in the rental vacancy rate and some rental buildings offering move-in incentives don’t necessarily mean the region is overbuilding.

“It might seem there is an oversupply happening, but it’s not going to last. A surge of new unit completions coming onto the market only lasts for a few years before they are absorbed, and then if we don’t have enough of a constant addition of units, we are again going to face another housing crisis.”

She pointed out that the overall rental vacancy rate in Victoria remains tight, rising only to about 2.5% from historical lows a few years ago.

Ross Soward, the City of Victoria’s housing manager, said despite a steady stream of new units hitting the market, demand remains strong.

The city maintains it will need another 26,000 new housing units over the next 20 years.

He said that is based largely on latent demand — housing need that wasn’t addressed over the years due to underbuilding, or people not being able to afford to establish a new household — and the region’s steady growth.

“Victoria remains a very desirable place to live,” he said. “Based on the sort of data that we have right now, we’re still continuing to expect that there will be pretty strong migration to the region.”

Market different from Toronto, Vancouver

Typically the City of Victoria has aimed to have between 900 and 1,000 new units built annually, but Soward said because they are playing catch-up, the sweet spot would be in the range of 1,200 to 1,300 new units each year.

Soward said there is a broad housing challenge facing the province, and parts of it constitute a crisis, notably the lack of affordable housing.

But he said the crisis does not mean the region has overbuilt.

“If we had a whole bunch of projects that were sitting with thousands of units of vacant condos, that would be concerning for sure. But that’s not the situation in Victoria right now,” he said.

Soward said right now, the homebuilding market is a mixed bag, from developers forging ahead to others telling the city they are struggling to make the numbers work on housing projects that were approved a year or two ago, when construction prices were lower.

Toronto-based developer Starlight, for example, has started work on a redevelopment that will transform the 900 and 1000 blocks of Yates Street with five residential towers with about 1,500 rental suites, 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings, and green space.

Howard Paskowitz, vice-president of development for Starlight, said they remain bullish on the region.

“We know there’s a real shortage of housing here in Victoria,” he said, adding the city’s market does not resemble Vancouver’s or Toronto’s.

“When you’re looking at the condos that are sitting empty [in Vancouver and Toronto], a lot of those were built to satisfy the need of investors and not the end-user,” he said.

By contrast, he said, Starlight intends to build more than 1,500 new rental units that will include family-sized units and some affordable suites in the Harris Green area that will cater to families and those who work in the downtown area.

“Everything we’ve heard and seen over the past few years in Victoria tells us there’s a real shortage of quality rental housing here that’s attainable,” he said.

Other builders seem just as keen.

To date this year, builders have started 3,547 new homes in the region, compared with the 2,706 started through the first eight months of last year.

Builders set a record for new-home starts in Greater Victoria in 2023 with 4,992, eclipsing building totals of 4,787 in 2022 and 4,809 in 2021.

Last year, that number fell off to 4,185 new homes.

Casey Edge, executive director of the Victoria Residential Builders’ Association, said along with having to deal with rising labour and material costs, builders face new regulatory requirements for seismic and energy issues, and increased development cost charges and community amenity contributions developers for multi-family buildings.

Development cost charges are collected by the city for water, sanitary sewers, drainage, parks and transportation upgrades to service new development, while amenity contributions may be things like affordable housing units, parks, childcare and community facilities, public art or cash-in-lieu contributions.

Kyle Velikovsky, of White Wolf Homes, said making the numbers work can be difficult, with the combination of high land costs, construction costs and higher borrowing costs. “When you factor in all of those costs, there’s nothing left for the builder.”

Velikovsky said there was some hope that new provincial legislation would speed up the pace of homebuilding by prohibiting public hearings for residential development applications that are consistent with a municipality’s Official Community Plan, and requiring public hearings only for land-use changes that involve OCP amendments or to establish bylaws for heritage revitalization agreements and designation of heritage properties.

But Velikovsky said that legislation came with its own set of headaches.

While being able to build a multiplex on the land you spent about $1 million on provided the chance to make some money with the extra units, it also came with added engineering costs.

“Building permits in some cases have been processed extremely fast, but one of the things I’ve learned with all this density is the engineering is taking a long time,” he said, noting the added density requires extra servicing. “That took us a bit by surprise and is a little bit of a frustrating process.”

Extra density requires extra servicing

Gill has run into the same problem.

Like other developers, he has been buying properties where he can put up at least four units, which tend to sell well, as they are often priced under the $1-million mark.

But he says building four-plexes requires hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of work to upgrade infrastructure.

The added costs have some builders and developers thinking twice, because that cost gets passed onto a consumer who is getting squeezed financially.

In some recent cases, developers have changed course. The builders behind a 22-unit condo project on the fringes of downtown Victoria are exploring the possibility of changing the project into a 30-room hotel.

Mike Geric Construction recently converted a condo project near Mayfair shopping centre into a rental project due to cost increases.

Gill and Miller have both said it may be time to reconsider rules around short-term rentals, which would bring investors back into the market, or eliminate the speculation and vacancy tax. Both moves, they claim, have hurt developers who rely on pre-sales to build large residential projects.

“The bogeyman foreign buyer just isn’t the case. It never was. And now with less immigrants here because [Ottawa has] cut back on immigration, the demand isn’t there and rents have already fallen,” Gill said. “If you can’t flip or invest in an Airbnb, [builders] lose pre-sales.”

The province enacted legislation to limit short-term rentals in communities with a population of more than 10,000 people to a principal residence or secondary suite within it — or a garden suite on the same property — to increase rental stock.

It also passed legislation to incentivize the building of townhouses, small apartment buildings and two-to-six-unit multiplexes on single-family lots, while encouraging communities to build more dense forms of housing in areas it calls transit hubs.

Housing Minister Christine Boyle said she is open to looking at all legislation.

“It is very much my style to continue to work alongside folks and be open to feedback and advice,” she said. “I know that’s how we get to good policy and how we keep making those changes and incremental improvements to make sure that what we’re doing is resulting in homes getting built for people.”

But she also said there are no plans for the province to take its foot off the gas — especially with rental rates coming down and rental vacancy rates in this region forecast to perhaps hit 3.1% this year and 3.4% next year.

Boyle said she sees progress there and the need to forge ahead with allowing more units on building sites.

She said the province still has a housing crisis that has been decades in the making since senior governments decided they would no longer invest in affordable-housing projects.

“It will continue to be our focus to be building a mix of housing options, to be building transit-oriented housing, to make sure that the homes that we’re building meet the needs that we know about in communities,” she said.

