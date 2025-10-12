BC News

Woman in critical condition after shooting in Surrey

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside a home in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from the Surrey Police Service says officers were called at 2:42 a.m. Sunday about possible shots fired at residence in the 13000 block of 103A Avenue.

Police say when they arrived paramedics were on scene helping a woman who was inside the residence at the time and had been shot.

They say she was transported to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The statement says police are investigating whether the shooting is linked to extortions.

It says investigators will also be working closely with other agencies "to determine if there is a nexus to other ongoing investigations."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025