52-year-old man killed in crash in Richmond, B.C.: police

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A 52-year-old man has died after a highway crash in Richmond.

The single-vehicle crash on Friday shortly after noon closed a stretch of Highway 99 causing major delays for several hours.

RCMP Highway Patrol says in a statement that it appears the man from Pitt Meadows was alone in the white Dodge Ram flat deck when it crashed.

It says officers have not identified any other vehicles or people involved.

Police say they are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash just after the Steveston on-ramp, or who has dash-cam footage, to come forward.