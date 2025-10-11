BC News

100 Mile District General Hospital's ER closed Saturday

ER closed all day

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital

Residents in the 100 Mile House area are without an emergency department Saturday.

In a press release late Friday night, Interior Health says emergency services at 100 Mile District General Hospital are unavailable from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the 100 Mile House area will need to travel to Cariboo Memorial Hospital, about an hour away.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.