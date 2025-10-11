BC News

Three tons of backwoods trash retrieved in annual Trash Bash

Photo: SCRD photo. A mattress retrieved during the Sept. 27 Trash Bash is delivered for proper recycling.

The backroad rubbish collected in this year’s Trash Bash at 27 sites in the area from Roberts Creek to West Howe Sound weighed in at just over three tons. That was down about a quarter from the volumes collected in the past two years, with this year’s tally including 2,080 kilograms (kg) of waste, 990 kg of scrap metal, seven mattresses and 10 tires.

This was the 12th such “bash” sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD).

In an Oct. 6 press release about the Sept. 27 event, the SCRD pointed out “of the materials collected tires, fridges, TVs and microwaves are recyclable for free at a local depot." Details on items than can be recycled locally are available on the local government’s website. In addition, details on how to clean up an illegal dump site year-round in our region or how to report sites to the Conservation Officer Service Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line are also included.

The 2025 bash-day weather conditions included rain, yet 26 volunteers braved the wet conditions to participate according to the release, including community residents, as well as members of the Sunshine Coast Off-Road Club, Sunshine Coast Dirt Bike Association, Summerhill Fine Homes and the Conservation Officers Service.

In the release, SCRD manager of solid waste services Marc Sole stated, “We appreciate everyone who braved the less-than-ideal weather to help clean up garbage in our local forests. Community cleanups like this make a real difference in keeping our region cleaner, safer, healthier, and more vibrant for everyone.”

The SCRD also thanked Coast Bins Rentals for their event support and to the Gibsons Lions Club for cooking the volunteer’s lunch.

The Elphinstone area was among the locations covered this year’s bash. Area director (and multi-year bash veteran) Donna McMahon stated at the Oct. 2 intergovernmental meeting that she had missed year’s event and the “joy of picking up garbage in the rain" due to another commitment.