Ferry workers cite abuse, call for 'patience and kindness' ahead of busy holiday weekend

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST A B.C. Ferries vessel at Swartz Bay waits to leave for Vancouver on Feb. 17, 2024.

The union representing B.C. Ferries workers says its members are facing “disturbing” levels of abuse from passengers.

A survey of B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union members indicated that more than 80 per cent of respondents said they have been threatened with violence on the job, and 92 per cent said they have witnessed it.

The union released the results of its survey as the Thanksgiving weekend got underway in what is expected to be one of the year’s busiest for ferry travellers.

“Behind every sailing is a crew doing their best to get British Columbians where they need to go,” Eric McNeely, union president, said in a statement. “They shouldn’t have to fear being screamed at, spat on or threatened in the process.”

The union said 65 per cent of respondents said the incidents of abuse have affected their mental health. Nearly half said violence or aggression at work has made them consider quitting.

“Protecting workers isn’t optional. Lose them, and the whole system sinks,” McNeely said.

The union said while most workers know how to report violence on the job, only one in four believe the company takes incidents seriously when reported. It is calling for stronger enforcement of safety policies and real consequences for passengers who abuse or threaten workers.

“We need B.C. Ferries to back up our crews,” McNeely said. “It’s easy. If you threaten a worker, you don’t sail.”

B.C. Ferries said in a statement it has “zero tolerance” for abuse against employees, adding it takes all reports of abuse seriously.

“All reported incidents are investigated, and any violation of our rules may result in refusal of passage or long-term travel bans,” said a spokesperson.

B.C. Ferries said it is working with the union on ways to strengthen safety and mental health supports.

“Together, we’ve established a working group to identify additional ways to prevent and respond to public abuse, and to ensure our front-line employees feel safe and supported at work,” the spokesperson said.

B.C. Ferries is expecting about 436,000 passengers and 171,000 vehicles over the next three days.

The company recommends people reserve a spot, even if they are walking on, and to travel during off-peak times if possible.

McNeely has a message for travellers: “Ferries will be packed this weekend. Patience and kindness go a long way. Our members are out there in every weather condition, making sure you get where you need to safely.”