BC News

Police call for witnesses after disabled man assaulted twice in Nanaimo

Attacked two days in a row

Nanaimo RCMP are calling for witnesses and dashcam video in hopes of identifying several people who allegedly assaulted a developmentally disabled man two days in a row.

Police said the first assault was reported to have occurred in the early evening of Oct. 3, while the other one was at about 8:30 p.m. the next day.

Both incidents happened at the bus loop at 1 Port Drive, just south of Front Street and adjacent to the Port Place Shopping Centre.

The 19-year-old victim told officers he was waiting for the bus on Oct. 4 when two people approached him, knocked him to the ground and assaulted him.

The only description provided was that one of the suspects was wearing a grey hoodie and brown shoes, and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

The victim said the two assailants ran off toward the downtown area.

He then told police about an assault the previous evening, where he was chased by three teenagers in hoodies, then set upon.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien said both incidents occurred in an area that is frequented by pedestrians and passing vehicles. “Based on this, police believe someone may have witnessed these incidents or have dashcam footage.”

Contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 with information.