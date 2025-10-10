BC News

Interior Health workers still feeling impact of decade-old data breach

Data breach fallout persists

Photo: Colin Dacre Penticton Regional Hospital

A former Ontario privacy commissioner is calling for an investigation into a data breach at Interior Health, which the health authority denied for a decade, impacting 28,000 employees.

The CBC’s Fifth Estate has published the results of an eight-month long investigation into the breach that has resulted in large numbers of healthcare workers having their identities stolen.

“It's heartbreaking, truly, that this is taking place and the disregard on the part of the government and Interior Health, that's what I find appalling,” Ann Cavoukian, former Ontario privacy commissioner, told the Fifth Estate.

The investigation found that Interior Health workers started reporting their identities were stolen as early as 2011, despite the health authority denying knowing about the breach until 2017.

In a documentary titled Denial Machine airing on the CBC Friday, and already published on YouTube, the Fifth Estate spoke with a former RCMP officer who received a report of an identity theft at his detachment in Trail, B.C. in 2014.

Ward quickly accumulated nearly 100 stolen identity cases of Interior Health employees. He reported his findings to IH and B.C.’s privacy commissioner.

“It bothers me that nobody did anything initially when all of these people came forward [and] said: ‘This is this problem I am having,’” Ward told the Fifth Estate. “I think of this constantly because they're going to have this for the rest of their life.”

Some IH employees had tens of thousands of dollars of loans taken out in their name. Others had criminal charges laid against them.

An anonymous former criminal told the Fifth Estate the list of 28,000 employees was first stolen in 2009 and placed on the dark web for sale in 2017, where it was purchased thousands of times.

Cavoukian said IH’s refusal to admit to the data breach 10 years ago allowed fraudsters to continue to victimize healthcare workers.

Interior Health executives declined Fifth Estate interview requests while the Health Minister Jodi Osbroune fled questions at an unrelated news event.

A class action lawsuit has been filed but has yet to be certified. In response to that lawsuit IH said the source of the data breach is not known and it “could not determine whether a compromise of Interior Health systems [caused] the privacy breach.”

Many of the victims of the data breach who had their identities stolen say they expect to be dealing with the problem for the rest of their lives.