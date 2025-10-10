BC News

B.C. has tabled a new law that opens the door on closed meeting with First Nations

More meetings to be closed

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The president of the group representing local governments in British Columbia welcomes proposed changes that would make it easier for First Nations and municipalities to meet behind closed doors.

Cori Ramsay, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, says their group and First Nations requested the changes, saying they give nations "the same level of confidentiality" that other levels of governments receive.

Government house leader Mike Farnworth says the proposed amendments "allow or require" local governments to hold closed meetings when discussing "culturally sensitive and confidential information" shared by First Nations, but it doesn't change requirements to make final decisions in open meetings.

Farnworth says local governments can only close meetings for limited reasons, which currently don't include relations with First Nations.

Ramsay acknowledges that a "lot of questions" about the changes remain, but that they want strong relationships with First Nations as an "essential component of reconciliation."

Ramsay says the proposed changes close gaps in current legislation, but do not change the existing processes around final decisions being made in public.