Here are the B.C. ministries, provincial agencies and roles affected by job action

Here is who is on strike

Photo: The Canadian Press BC General Employees' Union President Paul Finch, centre, helps carry a banner as BCGEU members and supporters march to a rally in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

About 26,000 members of two unions representing British Columbia professionals and public service workers are participating in escalating job action as they push for pay increases in new contracts with the provincial government.

The weeks-long strike action includes more than 1,000 members of the Professional Employees Association and close to 25,000 members of the B.C. General Employees' Union.

More than 20 provincial ministries, Crown corporations and agencies are affected. Here is a breakdown:

BCGEU job action

Ministries

Citizens' Services (including Service BC)

Education and Child Care

Energy and Climate Solutions

Finance

Housing and Municipal Affairs

Indigenous Relations & Reconciliation

Infrastructure

Jobs and Economic Growth

Mining and Critical Minerals

Office of the Premier

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

B.C. Crown corporations and agencies

BC Pension Corporation

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement

Employment Standards Branch

Forest Practices Board

Liquor Distribution Branch, including all BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores

Royal BC Museum

Professional Employees Association job action

The union representing professionals says all of its members, excluding essential workers, are on strike at the following ministries:

Attorney General

Health

Mining and Critical Minerals

Transportation and Transit

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship

The union says some but not all of its members are on strike from these ministries:

Agriculture and Food

Energy and Climate Solutions

Environment and Parks

Forests

Professional designations and workers participating in job action include:

Agrologists

Engineers — environmental protection officer, geohazard and slope stability geoscientist, highway safety engineer

Foresters

Geoscientist — dam safety officer, groundwater hydrologist

Lawyers — legal counsel, litigation

Mines — reclamation specialist, inspectors for health, safety and permitting

The union says examples of essential workers who would never be on strike include hydrologists with B.C.'s River Forecast Centre and child and youth psychologists with the Ministry of Children and Family Development.