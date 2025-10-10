BC News

BC Ferries launches reservation availability email alerts on Horseshoe Bay, Comox routes

Ferries launch email alerts

Photo: Nick Laba. BC Ferries vessel at Horseshoe Bay in April 2025.

BC Ferries is rolling out an email alert system for reservation availability on its Powell River-Comox, Horseshoe Bay-Langdale (Sunshine Coast) and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay (Nanaimo) routes.

When reservations for sailings are full, drivers with standard, under-height vehicles can sign up for emails alerts when spaces come available. Passengers can claim those reservations on a first-come, first-served basis.

The system was rolled out on the Powell River-Comox route Oct. 8 and is expanding to the Langdale and Departure Bay routes as of Oct. 15.

The move coincides with BC Ferries making all sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo reservation-only (that only applies to the island-bound direction) as it starts multi-year renovations on the Horseshoe Bay terminal.

A digital waitlist tool with automatic bookings when spaces come available will follow later this year for some routes, said BC Ferries.

BC Ferries is also adding more Saver Fares on the Horseshoe Bay-Nanaimo route and waiving change fees on the route until Nov. 30.

"Alternate sailing options between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island remain available to reduce congestion and provide more choice during construction. Together, these initiatives are designed to keep people moving safely during terminal upgrades, give customers more certainty when space is limited, and lay the foundation for system-wide digital improvements in the years ahead," said BC Ferries.







For more information, visit bcferries.com/hsb-travel.