Woman attacked by bear while walking dog in Squamish, B.C., wildlife area

British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service is warning residents after a bear attack this week in the Squamish area north of Vancouver.

The service says a woman was walking her dog in the Squamish Estuary Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday when she was attacked by a sow with its cubs.

The woman only got a minor injury.

The Conservation Officer Service says people should avoid the trail network at the Squamish Wildlife Management Area and, if they go, keep their dogs on a leash.

The public has also been reminded to make noise while hiking, to carry bear spray and to never approach or feed wildlife they see while in nature.

The Squamish Estuary Wildlife Management Area is home to a diverse range of fish and wildlife species.