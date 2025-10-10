BC News

B.C. Ferries expects busy long weekend, including for foot passengers

Ferries brace for crowds

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST A file photo of B.C. Ferries’ Swartz Bay ferry terminal. B.C. Ferries says Friday is expected to be the busiest day for travel from Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

B.C. Ferries is strongly advising anyone planning to travel by ferry this weekend to book a reservation if possible — even foot passengers.

The Thanksgiving long weekend is usually the fifth-busiest weekend of the year for the ferry company, and is also among the busiest for foot passengers, since many post-secondary students head home.

Foot passengers are encouraged to take public transit to the ferry terminal or get dropped off, because parking lots tend to be at capacity on long weekends.

On Thanksgiving weekend in 2024, more than 171,000 vehicles and 436,000 passengers travelled with B.C. Ferries.

The major routes linking Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast saw more than 103,000 vehicles and 294,000 passengers, and similar volumes are expected this year, said B.C. Ferries spokesperson Shiryn Sayani.

Sayani said Friday is the busiest day for travel from Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Up-to-date information is available under “current conditions” at bcferries.com and at @bcferries on X.