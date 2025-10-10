BC News

Federal anti-money laundering agency penalized B.C. accounting firm in July

Fintrac fines accounting firm

Photo: The Canadian Press A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a 20 dollar bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada's anti-money laundering agency says a British Columbia accounting firm has paid more than $72,000 for failing to "assess and document" money laundering and terrorist financing risks.

Fintrac says DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants also failed to keep up to date compliance policies.

It says the $72,750 administrative penalty was imposed in July for non-compliance with the proceeds of crime and terrorist financing law, and the firm has paid the fine in full.

The centre says the firm, which has offices in Vancouver, Surrey, Port Coquitlam and Victoria, didn't properly "institute and document" a periodic review of its compliance program.

A statement from the accounting firm says it takes the violations identified by Fintrac seriously and is committed to complying with anti-money laundering regulations.

DMCL partner Matthew Gosden says in the statement that the firm took "immediate action" to fix its policies and procedures when Fintrac informed the firm about the violations earlier this year.