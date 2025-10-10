BC News

Another 302 people died from toxic drugs in BC in July, August

Photo: Colin Dacre An overdose prevention site in Kelowna.

Another 302 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. in July and August, including 60 in the Interior, according to the latest data from the BC Coroners Service.

The latest data on unregulated drug deaths was released Thursday, showing deaths continue in the province at an alarming rate. July saw 153 toxic drug deaths while August saw 149, just under five deaths per day.

While this death rate remains very high, it continues a decreasing trend over the past several years.

Of the 1,218 deaths in the province over the first eight months of this year, 231 have occurred within the Interior Health region. The Okanagan has seen the most of these days, at 123, while the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap has had 72 so far this year.

Of the Southern Interior cities, Kelowna has had 66 drug deaths, while Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton have seen 38, 31 and 10 respectively.

The BC Coroners Service notes there has been an uptick in youth toxic drug deaths this year with 21 youth dying in the province from illicit drugs in the first eight months of the years, compared to 15 in the same period last year.

The Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health authorities have seen the most toxic drug deaths this years, at 352 and 321 deaths respectively, although the death rates in the Northern and Interior health authorities were higher, at 46 and 39 deaths per 100,000 respectively.

This year, 78% of unregulated drug deaths occurred inside, while 21% occurred outside in vehicles, sidewalks, streets and parks.