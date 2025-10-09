BC News

BC Wildfire Service sends firefighters to help in Nova Scotia

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service crews are headed to Nova Scotia.

As the fire season winds down in British Columbia, some firefighters are heading east.

This week, the BC Wildfire Service deployed 41 personnel to Nova Scotia to help fight the Lake George wildfire.

The large fire, burning about 90 kilometres west of Halifax, grew to 288 hectares since it was first discovered on Sept. 28 and 355 properties were evacuated as a result.

The worst of the fire appears to be over though, as the Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday evening that the fire is now considered “held,” and all evacuees can return home Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service says their firefighters will be helping Nova Scotia's fireline personnel in the difficult terrain, strong winds and unseasonably high temperatures that have plagued the area this fall.

“This season, we’ve been able to lend more helping hands across Canada than ever before, working together and strengthening our wildfire community from coast to coast,” the BC Wildfire Service said. “We’re proud to be part of it!”